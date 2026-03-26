BAS Working To Dispel Misinformation About Bond Proposal

March 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools district is setting the record straight for the community when it comes to a bond proposal that will appear before voters in May.



The district said it is providing facts and taking efforts to battle misinformation that has been circulating about the request.



It hosted a community question and answer event on Monday at Brighton High School.



Superintendent Dr. Matthew Outlaw provided an overview, followed by a question-and-answer session that included the district’s third-party financial advisor, construction and design experts, board of education members, and members of the administration. Approximately 45 people were in attendance.



In an effort to combat misinformation, Brighton Area Schools has added a “fact or fiction” section to the district’s bond webpage. Voters can click on the link and share a rumor, a statement that they feel may be misleading, or questionable information for verification. Responses to submitted bond-related questions will be posted on a link that will be right below the “fact or fiction” link on the website. That will be updated daily.



A release states “During bond elections, inaccurate, misleading, and/or conflicting information can be shared with community members. Some may stem from rumors or gaps in understanding, while others may be intentional efforts to mislead voters. The Brighton Area Schools is committed to providing voters with factual information so that informed decisions can be made at the polls”.



The district asserts there has there been misinformation shared about the May bond election. It says “A former Brighton board of education member shared an anti-bond post that unfortunately included inaccurate and misleading information. Additionally, social media forums have been another source of misinformation. If details are needed on this topic, please reach out to board of education members”.



Superintendent Outlaw commented “As a district, we are committed to providing our residents with the factual information necessary to make informed decisions. I would encourage any BAS voter to visit our bond webpage or reach out to me directly with any questions about the bond. It is disappointing when you see people sharing inaccurate information about the bond or our district, but that is why we are working so hard to ensure that voters have the facts.”



More information is available in the attached release, and the district’s website. That link is provided.