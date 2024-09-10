BAS Board: Special Education Millage, Snow Guards for Indoor Practice Facility

September 10, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education met Monday to discuss a millage that would see additional funding for special education, the installation of snow guards and the appointment of an interim member after the resignation of a current member.



Brighton Superintendent Dr. Matthew Outlaw presented the Livingston Educational Service Agency Millage. The millage, which has been in place since 2015, will be voted on during the Nov. 5 election.



LESA offers additional money, given directly to districts across Livingston county, to help offset some of the cost for special education services that state and federal funding don’t cover. The amount each district is awarded is determined by the number of qualifying students. Experts say additional costs for programs and implementation of extra support for students means that special education programs are underfunded.



Outlaw said the vote is to increase the millage to $3.31 mills, allowing schools throughout the district to continue to support students who qualify for special education services. This increase would equal about $3 million in annual funding available.



The indoor practice facility is also seeking additional funding to pay for the installation of snow guards to help protect people going in and out of the building from falling snow.



Several companies bid on the project, which requires 1,600 feet of the roof having the guards installed, with the winning bid going to Wolverine Steel. The company previously installed the roof on the building.



Wolverine Steel placed a bid that not only covered the installation on the original 1,600 feet, it also included the entry way and the mechanical building. The total cost is $43,031, according to the packet supplied by the board.



All of the bids were for the same product, which officials say means the warranty will be the same as well.



The company said it is confident they will be able to complete the project before the beginning of winter.



The school board also voted on the interim board member after Bill Trombley’s resignation Monday.



School Board President Roger Myers thanked Trombley for his years of dedication to the district and the students. “He’s devoted an extensive amount of time and energy and passion to the betterment of the education of our children and our district,” Myers said. “He’s done a lot of great things over the years and I just want to recognize him for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”



Board Trustee John Conely said he thought the board treated Trombley poorly after his many years of service, and that he believed that certain projects were completed due to Trombley’s dedication to the students.



“Without Bill, I don’t think the majority of them could’ve happened or would’ve been on the scope to have been considered,” Conely said. “These were ideas I had brought forward, but Bill got behind them. I can share with you that in the classroom environment, Bill was exceptional when it came to studying and learning what needed to be done to build something really good. I was surprised all the time at how well he performed in those areas.”



The board delayed the vote while waiting for member Andy Storm to arrive. He was unable to get to the meeting in time, so the vote was held without him.



According to Myers, the state requires that a vacancy be filled within 30 days of the resignation, but the method the board uses to fill the vacancy is up to each district.



Andy Burchfield, who served on the board previously, was selected to fill the open spot. The board said Burchfield had experience and it would prevent the appearance that they were backing a certain candidate if they chose an applicant that will be on the ballot in November.



Trombley’s remaining term covers three more meetings, and ends in December.



The school board will meet again on Oct. 14.