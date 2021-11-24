BAS Board Passes Anti-Pot Dispensary Resolution

November 24, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Board of Education Monday night unanimously approved a resolution asking that the local governing bodies prohibit a marijuana dispensing facility within their jurisdictions. That includes the city of Brighton and the surrounding municipalities of Genoa Twp., Green Oak Twp., Hamburg Twp. and Brighton Twp. The vote to formally adopt the measure was 6-0, with Board Vice President Alicia Reid absent.



The resolution asks that the elected officials of the local governments involved, all of which are partially or entirely within the Brighton Area Schools' boundaries, to “help protect our students from the negative consequences of marijuana by prohibiting marijuana businesses in their jurisdictions.” Citing a court case, the resolution states that allowing marijuana dispensaries in a community, “results in increased youth access and sends youth a message that marijuana is a safe drug.”



The resolution also cites data indicating marijuana potency “has increased significantly over (the) past decades,” that its use “negatively affects the developing teen brain, diminishing the ability to learn…and is strongly associated with academic underperformance.” The resolution states further that marijuana use is addictive, leads to “markedly increased drug violations at school (and can) worsen depression, while leading to “serious mental health issues.”



The Brighton City Council held a retreat on Oct. 2nd to discuss the ramifications of allowing a marijuana dispensary, and virtually all who spoke objected to permitting such a business to locate in Brighton, particularly in the downtown area. The thorny issue first came up several months ago when Jerry Millen of Hartland Twp. purchased the former Rolison PRO Hardware at 111 West Main St. and said he would like to convert it into a marijuana dispensary. However, he has not yet approached the city with a formal proposal.



At an Oct. 18th meeting of the City Planning Commission, commissioners looked at potential sites within the city limits where recreational marijuana facilities might be located. Planning Commissioners had multiple maps at the meeting with school areas highlighted. They expressed a keen desire to keep such facilities out of the downtown business district as well as near churches, parks, and daycare centers.



At the retreat, the Planning Commission was directed to get the information it collects back to the council within 60 days with a recommendation and to establish guidelines for a possible ordinance. Council also directed city attorneys to explore the creation of a licensing and application process for such a business. The only state requirements are that such facilities may not be located in areas zoned exclusively residential or within 1,000 feet of a K-12 school unless the municipality adopts an ordinance reducing the distance.



The resolution adopted by the Brighton Board of Education is posted below.