BAS Board Grants Contract Extensions

September 16, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Board of Education Monday night approved extensions in the current, two-year contracts of several employee groups.



Approved on a 5-0-1 vote were contract renewals with building level administrators and department heads, represented by the Brighton Area Schools Administrators Association (BASAA). Trustee Laura Mitchell abstained from the vote, while Vice President Alicia Reid was absent. BASAA represents 16 principals, assistant or grade level principals, and department directors.



The administrators had already been granted 1.5% salary raises for the 21-22 year. With the extensions, the contracts will now expire on June 30th of 2023.



In addition, the board Monday approved a 1.5% salary increase for all non-union administrators, including Assistant Supt. for Curriculum and Instruction Elizabeth Mosher, Assistant Supt. for Business and Finance Mike Engelter, Executive Human Resources Director Chad Scaling and central office administrative assistants Starr Acromite and Peggy Bredlow.



According to the administration, the 1.5% pay raises are “consistent with past district practices.” In other words, the procedure has been to grant the same pay hikes to non-union members as the district has approved for unionized job classifications such as teachers.