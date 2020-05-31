BAS Approves Purchase Of Chromebooks & Accessories

May 31, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





At its meeting this week, the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of 1,900 Dell Chromebooks at a cost of $340,000 to replace Chromebooks purchased from 2012 to 2014.



On a related note, the board also approved purchase of 18 Dell Chromebook cart-bundles for $145,000 and Google chrome management licenses for about $61,000. In explaining the reason for the needed purchase, Superintendent Greg Gray said the old Chromebooks are becoming outmoded with the development of new technology.



The Chromebooks will be used to “replace and supplement the overall inventory” of Chromebooks in the school district. The items, with a total price tag of over $545,000, are being purchased with bond issue proceeds.



Photo - Pexels.com