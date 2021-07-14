BAS Approves Contracts With Two Employee Unions

July 14, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Two employee unions in the Brighton Area Schools have new contract agreements with the district.



At a recent meeting, the Brighton Board of Education unanimously ratified contracts with the Brighton Educational Support Personnel Association and Brighton Area Schools Administrators Association.



The two bargaining units had already ratified the contracts. The agreements extend the existing contracts by one year. Members of the two employee groups will each get a 1.5% pay increase for the 2021-22 year under the revised agreements. BESPA has about 110 members and includes building-level secretaries, food service, paraprofessionals, and maintenance personnel. BASAA includes 17 school principals, assistant principals, grade level principals and department directors.



BAS Human Resources Director Chad Scaling says the BASAA contract changes will cost the Brighton Area Schools about $63,000 each year and the BESPA pay hike will cost the district around $58,000.