Nominations Sought For 2025 Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall Of Fame

March 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools is now accepting nominations for its fourth class of the Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.



The program was started in 2022 in Brighton. There have been seven past graduates who have been honored and enshrined on their Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame: Drew Henson (1998), Dave LewAllen (1975), Kate Lawrence (1976), Bruce Ritter (1971), Colonel Karin Flood M. D. (1988), Kari Seitz (1988), and Charles Brady (1941).



Nominations are currently being sought for the Distinguished Alumni Class of 2025. Two nominated alumni will be selected to be honored this fall during Homecoming Week on October 16th.



Applicants must have graduated from the Brighton Area Schools and have at least 20 years of life experience since that time. Nominees should be “people that have risen to the pinnacle in their given fields of contributions such as leadership, service to our nation, career success, civic involvement and/or other exemplary contributions or accomplishments”.



BAS Superintendent Dr. Matthew Outlaw, a 1192 BHS graduate, commented “The Brighton Area Schools will be honoring its 135th graduating class this June. The Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame is a great way to celebrate the incredible stories of some of Brighton’s most accomplished graduates. With such rich history and tradition here in Brighton, I look forward to sharing more stories of those that have risen to the highest levels of their professions, have extraordinary accomplishments, and/or have made an enormous impact on the world around them.”



Those wishing to nominate someone can email Outlaw at outlawm@brightonk12.com for further information, or visit the alumni webpage. That link is provided.



More information is available in the attached press release.