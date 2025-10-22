BAS Hosts 4th Annual Distinguished Alumni Wall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

October 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools recently held its 4th annual Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony.



The event was hosted last Thursday by Brighton Area Schools in collaboration with the Brighton Alumni Association.



The event included Superintendent Matt Outlaw as the Master of Ceremonies, Alumni Association President Bruce Ritter, State Representative Ann Bollin, Board of Education President Roger Myers, Board of Education Vice President Jennifer Marks, administration, past honorees, guests, family members, and the honorees.



The honorees included:



Dr. Arthur Pancioli (1982) – Dr. Pancioli is a 1982 BHS graduate and University of Michigan graduate (BS computer science 1987 and Medical School 1991). Dr. Pancioli is the Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President for the University of Cincinnati Health System (UC Health), and a professor of emergency medicine for the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Previously, he served as the Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine in the UC College of Medicine and Chief Transformation Officer for the University of Cincinnati Health System. Dr. Pancioli specializes in emergency medicine and neurovascular emergencies. Dr. Pancioli served as a member of the Michigan Air National Guard from 1989 to 1993 as a Flight Surgeon. He rose to the rank of Captain. He has also published several peer-reviewed publications.



Dennis Bowdoin (1965) – Dennis Bowdoin is a 1965 BHS graduate and spent his career in business and public service. Mr. Bowdoin started Movieland Video growing this business from 1 store to 360. He then started Helicopter Air Specialty Service and was inducted into the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame in 2024. He built the Maple Grove Heliport, managed the Maple Grove and Romeo State Airports, he is an FAA Safety Counselor, Michigan Aeronautics consultant for helicopters and heliports, wrote and ran the helicopter program for Western Michigan University. He has also been Livingston County Planning Commission and Conway Township Planning Commissioner Chair and Township Constable for 22 years.