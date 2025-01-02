BAS Alumni Association Hosts Mental Strength Training Workshop

January 2, 2025

Registration is open for a mental strength training workshop.



The Brighton Area Schools Alumni Association is sponsoring the workshop on Monday, January 13th, at the Brighton High School STEAM Center from 6:30-7:30pm.



The focus of the hour-long program will be “Strategies and Techniques on Self-Talk”.



It focuses on how a person’s thoughts impact their overall well-being and, ultimately, their performance success. Coping strategies for overthinking/ruminating and criticism will also be discussed and practiced.



The presenter is Kelsey Gustafson - owner of Kelsey Gustafson Coaching, LLC. She holds a MS in Sport & Human Performance from Adler University and a BS in Psychology & Communication Studies from Albion College. Gustafson has a competitive figure-skating background and competed in volleyball, basketball, track and field.



BAS Alumni Association Board Member Beth Walker told WHMI they offered the workshop last year and participants found it very worthwhile.



Early registration with a $35 donation to “BAS Alumni Association Scholarships” can be made via the provided link. Funds go to support student scholarships.