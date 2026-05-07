BAS Accepting Nominations for Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame

May 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Area Schools is now accepting nominations for its fifth class of Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame. The district will select two nominated alumni to be honored during Homecoming Week on October 15.



“The Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame program has been such a great way to connect our schools and community. It has been a great way to celebrate our past, present, and to inspire us into the future.” Dr. Matt Outlaw, BAS Superintendent and 1992 BHS graduate.



Nine past graduates that have been honored and enshrined on BAS' Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame: Drew Henson (1998), Dave LewAllen (1975), Kate Lawrence (1976), Bruce Ritter (1971), Colonel Karin Flood M. D. (1988), Kari Seitz (1988), Charles Brady (1941), Dennis Bowdoin (1965), and Dr. Arthur Pancioli (1982).



“One of the common themes in our honoree’s speeches each year is the impact made by their parents, coaches, teachers, and others along the way. While our honorees have risen to great success in their lives, it took a village to help make this possible,” Outlaw added.



Applicants must have graduated from the Brighton Area Schools and have at least 20 years of life experience since that time. Nominee’s should be people that have risen to the pinnacle in their given fields of contributions such as leadership, service to our nation, career success, civic involvement and/or other exemplary contributions or accomplishments.



Email Dr. Outlaw at outlawm@brightonk12.com for further information.



Nominations can be submitted by email, traditional mail, or online. More information is linked below.