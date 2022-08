Barron Road Closure in Howell Township

August 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whhmi.com





A road project gets underway today in Howell Township.



Barron Road will be closed between Byron Road and Oak Grove Road to place limestone on the roadway.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the road will be closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will be granted access and EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.



The project is expected to wrap up on Wednesday but is weather dependent.