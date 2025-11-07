Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


A railroad crossing repair project in Howell Township is taking a bit longer than planned.

Repairs of the grade crossing on Barron Road are being done by Great Lakes Central Railroad.

Barron Road is closed at the railroad crossing, about ¼ mile west of Oak Grove Road for the duration of the project.

Work started this past Monday, November 3rd.

The revised project completion date is now Wednesday, November 12th.