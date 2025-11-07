Revised Completion Date For Railroad Crossing Repair Project

November 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A railroad crossing repair project in Howell Township is taking a bit longer than planned.



Repairs of the grade crossing on Barron Road are being done by Great Lakes Central Railroad.



Barron Road is closed at the railroad crossing, about ¼ mile west of Oak Grove Road for the duration of the project.



Work started this past Monday, November 3rd.



The revised project completion date is now Wednesday, November 12th.