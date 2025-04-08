Barrett's Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act Passes US House

April 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The U.S. House this week unanimously passed Congressman Tom Barrett's very first bill, which he says makes good on a promise made many years to to fellow veterans, streamlining the benefit process.



"Our veterans served the United States military with honor, and they shouldn't need a lawyer or specially trained advocate to explain a claims letter to them," Barrett said from the House floor.



Barrett said when he was the only Iraq War veteran in the Michigan House 10 years ago, he pledged to help streamline the benefit process if ever in a position to do so.



House Resolution 1039, or the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act, now moves to the U.S. Senate for approval.



"It requires the VA to partner with an outside agency, not bureaucrats within the VA, to make this communication easier and more streamlined for veterans to understand," Barrett added.



"Often when you're working within the industry, it can be very difficult to put yourself in the position of those receiving these letters, to understand what would be best absorbed by them."



Barrett's comments and text of HR 1039 are linked below.