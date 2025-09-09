Barrett's Bipartisan TRANSPORT Jobs Act Clears U.S. House

September 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Legislation sponsored by a local lawmaker has cleared the U.S. House that aims to help connect veterans with supply chain careers.



The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed Congressman Tom Barrett’s bi-partisan Transitioning Retiring And New Service Members to Port, Ocean, Rail, and Truck (TRANSPORT) Jobs Act.



It’s Barrett’s third piece of legislation to be passed by the House this year.



The TRANSPORT Jobs Act will connect military veterans with supply chain employment - meeting critical needs in America’s transportation and supply chain workforce while helping veterans secure careers that put their skills and experience to use.



Barrett said “Entering civilian life after years in the military is a big leap, especially for those who enlisted right out of high school and never had another full-time job. Whether they drove heavy-duty vehicles, crewed a ship, or managed logistics, many veterans developed skills that are essential for reducing labor shortages in our supply chain. My TRANSPORT Jobs Act will knock down barriers and empower our nation's heroes to reach their full career potential while delivering goods to our factories, stores, and homes across America.”



The TRANSPORT Jobs Act (H.R. 3055) would direct the Department of Transportation to collaborate with the departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and Labor to develop a “Veteran to Supply Chain Employee Action Plan.”



The plan would identify challenges for veterans seeking supply chain employment, including government regulations. The plan would also recommend steps the federal government can take to reduce barriers to entry and help veterans enter supply chain careers.



American Trucking Associations Senior VP of Legislative Affairs Henry Hanscom commented “Trucking is proud to be a source of good-paying jobs for veterans. No one understands the importance of logistics better than our military, and when our brave servicemembers return home, their skills are in high demand. ATA applauds Reps. Tom Barrett and Hillary Scholten for their leadership on the TRANSPORT Jobs Act, which will help connect veterans with rewarding careers in our industry. This bill has overwhelming, bipartisan support, as reflected by its passage in the House. The trucking industry will continue to advocate for its swift enactment into law so that veterans can begin the next chapter of their service to our country.”



A release states veterans often struggle with the transition from military service, and surveys show that finding a job is a top concern. At a recent meeting Barrett held with mid-Michigan veterans, much of the discussion was said to have shed light on the need to address the shortcomings of current federal programs for assisting veterans with the transition into civilian life.