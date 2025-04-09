Barrett Breathes New Life into Grant Brighton Hopes to Get

April 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Brighton is hoping a funding request that was previously endorsed by Senator Elissa Slotkin can clear the last hurdles with Representative Tom Barrett.



During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a motion was put forth to apply for Community Project Funding grant to pay for new generators at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Barrett announced the application process for Fiscal Year 2026 was open until Apr. 18.



Slotkin selected the $1 million project as one of 15 she submitted for approval by Congress. The grants are typically funded in December, but City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said the funding was paused due to the administration change. A continuing resolution passed by Congress in March did not include funding for the grants.



Brighton’s wastewater facility was built in 1988, with an expansion in 2002, and requires significant repairs and maintenance each year as it has become more outdated. The resolution included in the agenda packet states that the facility covers the city, MDOT and two townships.



An engineering evaluation was completed in 2022 and supported the need for the generators as part of Brighton’s Capital Improvement Plan.



The City said the funding was needed to protect the “public health, safety and welfare” of those in the community.



“The renovated facility will have a significant impact on the Brighton community by creating long-term efficiencies in operational costs that will serve the users of the system more effectively for years to come, while creating a model for resilience and partnership with other communities,” the resolution said.



If awarded the grant, a local match from the City of Brighton Utilities Fund will be made to ensure the project is completed, according to the resolution.



The motion passed unanimously.



(photo credit: Brighton City Council via YouTube)