Demolition Bid Approved For Barnstormer In Green Oak Township

June 22, 2023

The shuttered Barnstormer Entertainment Complex in Green Oak Township could finally be demolished but as like so many times in the past, there’s a last-ditch effort to save the building.



The Green Oak Township Board met Wednesday night and voted unanimously to award a bid for demolition of the facility on commercial property at 9411 M-36 near US-23, which was shut down in 2012 following years of code violations. The building was originally constructed in the 1980’s with numerous additions and modifications made over the years. It was officially declared a “dangerous building” in 2012 and has sat vacant ever since.



Multiple safety and code violations led to occupancy being reduced and portions of the building were ordered closed until the conditions deemed dangerous could be rectified.



A lengthy lawsuit between the township and owner Rob Cortis was eventually settled in 2018. However, no action has been taken to improve the site. Cortis has expressed a desire over the years to make improvements and re-open the facility for banquets, special events, and weddings but nothing ever came to fruition.



During call to the public, a letter was read on behalf of Cortis who was said to be out of town for work. He apologized for circumstances beyond his control and said he’s worked very hard to secure financing to rebuild but was impacted by the COVID pandemic and shutdown. Cortis stated he has settled past debts, has plans for financing, and asked that the board stop the demolition and consider a proposal from a potential partner, John Pastor.



Pastor addressed the board and indicated financing was shut off due to COVID and they had earlier started clearing some garbage from the site. He said they are working with a bank, which is in the process of doing an appraisal, to hopefully secure a loan for the parcel and address issues.



A woman also spoke in support of Cortis, who said she was one of 21 brides who had her wedding canceled due to the building being shut down.



Longtime Building Official Wayne Jewell has moved into a new role of Commercial Plan Examiner and requested the board award the contract for demolition to Bluestar Demolition, which was one of three bids received.



He referenced the 2012 decision that was appealed - with a judge ultimately ruling the building was dangerous and the township could go forward with demolition or allow the owner to keep the building in a safe, secure condition and address the dangerous nature of the building itself.



Jewell said the building and property has been neglected over the years and the owner was provided several notices but nothing was done. He said the building has remained vacant and but is being broken into more frequently over the past year or two. Jewell noted the locks to prevent entry have been left open - which he said could only be done by the owner who would know the combination or have the keys – so the owner is neglecting to secure his own building himself.



Jewell informed the board during the meeting that at ten minutes to 5pm, they were notified of a motion to stay the order originally issued back in 2012, which will be heard July 20th. He noted that did not prohibit the board from moving forward with awarding the bid.



Clerk Michael Sedlak made the motion for demolition, saying he’s been waiting a long time to do so. The board was unanimous in support, recognizing a stay has been entered that they’ll let move through the courts.



Everything on the property above grade would be torn down and the foundations removed in case of any future reconstruction.

Demolition would likely take between 7 to 10 days but would depend on what the company runs into when taking the building apart. It was noted that the contract includes the company trying to salvage and recycle materials to keep them out of landfills, which could take extra time.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles told WHMI after the meeting that Cortis’ attorney at the “11th hour of the last minute” filed a stay of proceedings to try and prevent demolition – which they actually could have done back in 2012 but instead held off for a number of years. He said there’s been rumors, meetings, and all kinds of information shared back and forth about wonderful plans to rehabilitate the building.



St. Charles said since 2018, 2019, and again in 2020, they told Cortis and his potential investor to bring in a set of plans demonstrating how they would bring the entire building into conformance with the code but “there’s been nothing but crickets”.



St. Charles said they’ve had contact over the years talking about a path to re-opening and that path was to simply to bring in a set of plans that demonstrate compliance with the code – stressing they’ve bene very clear and have been waiting but received nothing.



St. Charles said the building is literally falling apart and looks like a planetarium from all the holes in the ceiling. He said the township has also received complaints about people going in and out of the building - which is not secure and not safe. St. Charles said that is their “only motive and it’s a shame because there is a huge demand for this type of a venue”. He asserted that nobody is against a Barnstormer-type venue as long as it is safe. St. Charles again stressed all Cortis had to do was bring in a set of plans demonstrating how to make it safe but from 2012 to 2023, nothing has been done to bring the building into compliance.