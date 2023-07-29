Demolition Date Set For Old Barnstormer Complex

July 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A date has been set to demolish the old Barnstormer entertainment complex in Green Oak Township.



The Township Board voted unanimously in June to award a bid for demolition of the facility on commercial property at 9411 M-36 near US-23, which was shut down in 2012 following years of code violations. It was officially declared a “dangerous building” at that time and has sat vacant ever since.



A lengthy lawsuit between the township and owner Rob Cortis was eventually settled in 2018. However, no action has been taken to improve the site or address multiple safety and code violations to bring the building into compliance.



Cortis has expressed a desire over the years to make improvements and re-open the facility for banquets, special events, and weddings with various developers and partners but nothing ever came to fruition.



On the very same day of the township board meeting where demolition was ordered, Cortis’ Attorney filed a stay of proceedings to try and prevent it.



During a court hearing earlier this month, Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty denied the motion - which means the building will be coming down.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles told WHMI the demolition is set for August 21st, which allows their contractor to get organized and for Cortis to remove any personal items.