Parking Modifications Planned On Barnard Street In City Of Howell

January 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Future parking in front of the old Barnard Center property was discussed at a recent virtual Howell City Council meeting.



The City earlier demolished the old center to make way for new development and three lots were created. Four competitive bids were received and Council earlier voted to finalize a purchase agreement with the Howell Education Foundation, which builds homes in the local area through the high school’s Construction Trades program. However in order to develop the vacant lots, the back-in angled parking in the area needs to be removed.



Council approved a motion for staff to proceed with removal of the angled parking areas in front of the property and coordinate with the Foundation to allow for future possible on-street parking consistent with surrounding streets. It was stated during the meeting that the Foundation favored the full removal as it would be the most straightforward path with redevelopment of the site.



Community Development Director Tim Schmitt said they’re not recommending bump-outs at this time, which is typically done at the request of a homeowner so it wouldn’t be fair to install them without first having input. He noted they’ve had issues in the past once homeowners realize that anyone can park there and several had second thoughts – further adding the City does not maintain that parking. Schmitt said on-street can be accommodated and will be consistent with what’s in surrounding areas.



Staff plans to reach out to homeowners in the neighborhood because there are some stakeholders there that will lose parking. Mayor Nick Proctor commented that he anticipates some pushback from people in the area, to which some other members agreed.



Once the design and layouts of the future homes are known, then staff will work on figuring out a way to create on-street parking areas for that section of Barnard Street.