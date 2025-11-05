Barn Fire was HAFD's Fourth Incident in Three Days

November 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Area Fire Department reports Tuesday's barn fire off Allen Road near Oak Grove marked its fourth fire in just three days — "a demanding stretch for our department and our neighboring agencies."



Crews were called out to the property around 12:30 pm, and according to HAFD's Facebook post, upon arrival, C202 found the approximately 60x100 pole barn already 25% involved in flames.



Crews quickly learned the building contained over 1,500 gallons of combustible fuels — including propane, oxygen, diesel, crude oil, and other flammable materials.



As the fire spread, those fuels began igniting in rapid succession, causing explosions, extreme heat, and heavy black smoke visible for miles across Livingston County.



The incident was swiftly upgraded to a third alarm, bringing in mutual aid from across the region.



Brighton Area Fire Authority covered Station 20 and sent additional tankers. Hartland, Putnam, Fowlerville, Byron, Gaines, and Argentine fire departments provided tankers and manpower.



Michigan State Police were also on scene, assisting with overall scene safety.



DART supplied food and drinks for the crews.



HAFD crews remained on scene for an extended period, utilizing heavy equipment to reach deep-seated hot spots and fully extinguish the blaze.



No injuries were reported. No animals were harmed.



HAFD did not give a cause for the fire.



According to HAFD, while Brighton covered the station during the incident, a second fire broke out in the area of Lucy Road and Grand River, involving multiple vehicles. Crews from Brighton and Hamburg Township assisted in handling that scene as well.



"A sincere thank you to all departments, agencies, and support organizations who assisted. Your help was invaluable in bringing this large incident under control," the HAFD post concluded.



Photos courtesy of HAFD.