Barn A Complete Loss Following Saturday Blaze

June 17, 2019

A large barn was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Hartland Township.



A large barn at Wiggens and Lannen Road caught fire on Saturday afternoon. Deputy Chief Gregg Schkade with the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority tells WHMI the barn was fully involved when crews arrived on scene and they requested a second alarm. He says additional manpower and water was requested due to the remote area. The Howell and Argentine Township Fire Departments assisted on scene while the Brighton Area Fire Authority covered the Hartland station. Schkade says the DART team was also scene and is owed a huge thank you. It took over five hours before the scene was cleared.



The barn has been deemed a complete loss and was said to have contained a fair amount of equipment and was used for storage. There were no injuries. Schkade says the cause is undetermined, adding they have no reason to deem it suspicious. (JM)