Bark In The Park Returning To Benefit Bountiful Harvest

July 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A weekend event in downtown Brighton is focused on Livingston County’s four-legged friends.



Bountiful Harvest is hosting Bark in the Park this Saturday from noon to 6pm offering a day of fun for both dogs and dogs’ families. The event offers a chance for people to enjoy downtown Brighton with their dogs and simultaneously raise money for Bountiful Harvest.



The non-profit is run completely by volunteers and operates a food pantry. With support from the local community and food banks, the organization is able to provide groceries, meals, clothing and access to employment agencies to people in need. Bountiful Harvest is located in Brighton and serves the entire Livingston County community.



Some of the activities during Bark in the Park will include a dog parade, a dog show, a dog kissing booth, Paws and Pose pet pictures and adoptions among others. More information is available in the events section on our website.