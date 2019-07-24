Award-Winning Barbershop Quartet To Perform At Salem-South Lyon Library

July 24, 2019

An upcoming event at the Salem-South Lyon District Library will feature the talents of a nationally known, award-winning barbershop quartet.



The Salem-South Lyon District Library will host “Kordal Kombat” on Saturday, August 3rd from 2 to 3pm. Kordal Kombat’s members include tenor Mark Halverstadt, Scott Veenhuis as the lead, baritone Adam Helgeson, and Ben Israelson as bass.



The four singers met at the University of Minnesota, Morris, where the group was founded in 2009. Kordal Kombat has performed all over North America, including for over 10,000 people at the Minnesota State Fair and on “A Prairie Home Companion Show” with Garrison Keillor. They made history in 2013 by winning both the Land O’ Lakes Novice and District Quartet Championships. In 2017, Kordal Kombat placed 27th in the world their first time competing in the International Barbershop Quartet Contest.



Event organizers say the group will deliver a fun, high-energy performance at the library with a variety of music and laughs for all ages. Registration for the event is not required. Additional information can be found at the link below.





Facebook photo.