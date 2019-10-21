Funeral Services This Week For Howell Woman Killed In Freeway Crash

October 21, 2019

Funeral arrangements have been released for a Howell woman killed in a fiery crash earlier this month.



Michigan State Police responded to a report of a fatal car crash at around 5pm on Saturday, October 12th on northbound I-275, south of the I-96/I-696/M-5 interchange. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan left was traveling in the right lane of northbound I-275 when the car veered off the freeway into a ditch. Police say the vehicle drove over a hill going airborne and continued on to a tennis court of a local apartment complex and caught fire. The driver was trapped inside and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has since been identified as 73-year old Barbara Klann. MSP Lt. Michael Shaw tells WHMI the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Funeral arrangements being handled by Borek Jennings Funeral Home. Klann was described as a very giving person who volunteered for charitable organizations, including Arc of Livingston County. She worked as a paraprofessional in the mental health field and helped those with developmental disabilities. A gathering for friends and family is scheduled tomorrow at 11am at Howell First United Methodist Church, up until the time of the funeral service at 1pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Arc of Livingston County. (JM)