Prison Drug Smuggling Plot Stopped By MDOC Officer

October 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A drug smuggling plot at a prison in the U.P. was busted.



MDOC staff at the Baraga Correctional Facility intercepted a package of contraband drugs when a visitor to the high-security prison tried to conceal them in a lobby restroom.



The months-long investigation has now led to the implication of several individuals - including a Muskegon woman.



On January 18th, 2026 a woman arrived at Baraga Correctional Facility (AMF) in the Upper Peninsula, purporting to have a scheduled visit with an incarcerated man. When she was advised no such visit was scheduled, she used the lobby restroom and proceeded to depart facility grounds.



A release states “Recognizing suspicious behavior from the woman, officers conducted a search on the bathroom, finding a package containing several drugs such as K2, high-potency THC wax, and suboxone strips. After removing the contraband for investigation, inspectors and officers created a decoy package and placed it in the bathroom. When a prisoner porter began his work shift the next morning, he collected and attempted to conceal the package. He was immediately apprehended by AMF custody staff”.



MDOC Intelligence Operations began investigating the case and also referred the case to the Michigan State Police.



Over the course of several months, it became clear to investigators that the incident was more sophisticated than a one-to-one smuggling attempt.



Investigators identified several subjects allegedly connected to the smuggling plot including the porter, additional prisoners, and multiple known associates.



Director Heidi E. Washington commented "When contraband drugs enter MDOC facilities, the effects are detrimental. The nature of contraband today makes it easier to conceal and deliver than ever before. We remain dedicated to detecting and stopping it from entering facilities in every instance, as the team at AMF used their vigilance and expertise to uncover this plot. Through collaboration with MSP, I am confident those implicated will be held accountable."



The Michigan Department of Corrections continues to take significant strides to reduce contraband as part of the Safe Prisons Initiative. Implementation of new technologies such as body scanners, package scanners, and legal mail verification are helping to deter smuggling attempts by visitors, vendors, staff, and the public. In addition, improved search procedures, officer training, and investment in intelligence activities are helping to address security risks.



The case remains under investigation and as a matter of safety and security, the department will not be releasing additional information or the names of the suspects at this time.





Photos, top to bottom:



- Discovered contraband placed in MSP evidence bags



- Fake package created by MDOC, nearly identical to the package attempted to be smuggled



- Underneath the sink where the package was detected