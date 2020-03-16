Bank Robbery Suspect Gets Prison For Contraband In Jail

March 16, 2020

A Lansing man already facing federal bank robbery charges has been sentenced for smuggling a cell phone into the jail.



36-year-old Brian Dewayne Ali Jr. was sentenced Thursday to two to five years in the Michigan Department of Corrections with a credit of 332 days. He pleaded guilty last month to charges of possession of contraband in prison and being a habitual offender.



The charge was filed after officials found a cellphone in his cell while Ali was jailed on federal bank robbery charges. His trial on those charges is set to begin April 28th in U.S. District Court in Detroit. Those charges stem from a series of bank robberies in Macomb, Oakland and Livingston counties between December of 2015 and April of 2016, including the former PNC Bank branch on West Grand River in Brighton Township.



Police say Ali entered the bank on April 4th of 2016 after disguising himself as a woman, including wearing makeup and a wig. They say he brandished a handgun and what appeared to be a bomb and announced a robbery. Afterward, he fled in a blue Ford Mustang with an undisclosed amount of cash. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on the bank robbery counts.