Bank of Ann Arbor Announces 2022 Community Scholarship Program

January 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





High school seniors in Livingston County, including those looking at attending trade schools, can apply for annual community scholarships while local teachers can apply for classroom grants.



Following in the path created by First National Bank in Howell, Bank of Ann Arbor is pleased to announce its ‘2022 Community Scholarship Program’. The purchase agreement between the two was finalized this past December.



While the core banking system conversion will not be complete until late March, the combined banks want to continue with the scholarship program which officials say has been so successful and well-received over the years.



The program consists of up to ten scholarships of $1,000 each - five of which the bank is hoping to award to students pursuing a vocational education in the skilled trades. All Livingston County high school seniors, regardless of whether they attend public, private, charter or are home-schooled, are eligible to apply to continue their academic or vocational education.



Additionally, five teacher classroom grants of $250 each will be presented as part of the scholarship program. Scholarship applications are available online at www.fnbh.com or from high school counselors. Completed applications are due by March 18th. More information is available in the attachments.