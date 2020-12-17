State Issues Stop-Use Order For Bamboo Hand Sanitizer

December 17, 2020

Livingston County residents and others across Michigan are being advised about a hand sanitizer that failed to meet state safety standards.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for Bamboo brand hand sanitizer after finding the products do not protect the public and do not comply with the standards in the Michigan Weights and Measures Act. Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19 but to be considered effective, they must have a minimum of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 60% ethyl alcohol. The order prohibits the sale or use of hand sanitizers sold as Bamboo Moisturizing hand sanitizer stating ‘75% Alcohol’. The products should no longer be used, immediately be removed from store shelves or other product displays, and no longer be offered for sale.



As part of its marketplace investigation, the department discovered the Bamboo hand sanitizers did not meet the labeled alcohol content. The Bamboo brand stated it contained 75% ethyl alcohol but testing confirmed it contained less than the required 60%. The department’s Weights and Measures section is also currently conducting additional sampling of various hand sanitizers to ensure they meet the minimum criteria to protect public health.



MDARD’s Laboratory Division Director Craig VanBuren said “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection. It’s especially vital right now for MDARD to be conducting marketplace sampling of hand sanitizers”.



The recent order means no Bamboo brand hand sanitizers can be sold or used in the State of Michigan effective December 15th. The products may be returned to the place of purchase or properly disposed of in accordance with local ordinances.



Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said “We all have a role to play in fighting this pandemic by continuing to wear masks properly, not gathering in groups, and washing hands. Please be sure to only use hand sanitizers that are effective and consider using soap and water and washing hands for 20 seconds to reduce the risk of spread of this virus”.



More information can be accessed through the web link.