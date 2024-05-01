Bally Sports Detroit Dropped from Xfinity Lineup, For Now

May 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Diamond Sports Group, which operates all of the 18 Bally Sports regional channels, and Comcast could not come to a new carrier agreement before Tuesday's deadline, leaving tens of thousands of Tigers fans in the dark.



If things aren't resolved over the next few months, Red Wings and Pistons games will be impacted too.



"It’s disappointing that Comcast rejected a proposed extension that would have kept our channels on the air and that Comcast indicated that it intends to pull the signals, preventing fans from watching their favorite local teams," Diamond Sports said in a statement released Tuesday night.



"Comcast has refused to engage in substantive discussions despite Diamond offering terms similar to those reached with much larger distributors of ours. We are a fans-first company and will continue to seek an agreement with Comcast to restore broadcasts, and at this critical juncture for Diamond, we hope that Comcast will recognize the important and mutually beneficial role Diamond and RSNs play in the media ecosystem."



Bally Sports Detroit has in-market streaming available via the Bally Sports+ app. BSD is also still available on DirecTV and FUBO.



In January, news broke that Amazon would partner with Diamond Sports to carry its channels, though that move has yet to be approved by the bankruptcy courts.



"We have been very flexible with Diamond Sports Group for months as they work through their bankruptcy proceedings, providing them with an extension on the Bally Sports Regional Networks last fall and a unilateral right to extend the term for another year, which they opted to not exercise," Comcast said in a statement Tuesday night.



"We’d like to continue carrying their networks, but they have declined multiple offers and now we no longer have the rights to this programming. We will proactively credit our customers for the costs associated with them -- most will automatically receive $8 to 10 per month in credits."