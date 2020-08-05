Ballot Proposals Pass Across Livingston County

August 5, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Although very narrow in one case, ballot proposals fared well across Livingston County in Tuesday’s Primary Election.



In Hartland Consolidated Schools, a $45 (m) million bond proposal narrowly passed by a 2-point margin. It passed by 177 votes. Plans call for renovating and constructing school facilities, upgrading technology and athletic facilities and replacing school buses as they reach the end of their useful life. The bond was pulled from the May 5th ballot after concerns grew amid the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.



Voters also approved a $59 (m) million bond proposal in Pinckney Community Schools. It passed with roughly 58% of the vote. The funds will be used for equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities, acquiring and installing instructional technology, a vestibule addition to Pathfinder School, the purchase of buses and new restrooms at the high school athletic fields while improving athletic fields, facilities and buildings.



As for other ballot proposals:



In Deerfield Township, a dust control and road maintenance millage renewal passed.



For the Fowlerville Area Fire Authority, a millage renewal and additional levy were approved by voters.



In Green Oak Township, a fire department millage renewal passed.



In Iosco Township, a road maintenance and improvement millage renewal passed.



For the Pinckney Community Public Library, voters approved a millage renewal.



In Putnam Township, the fire department millage renewal passed.



Complete election results can be accessed on the Livingston County Clerk’s webpage. A link is provided.