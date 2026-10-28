Ballot Proposals Across WHMI Listening Area

October 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters across the WHMI listening area will be casting ballots for a number of races and proposals in the November 3rd General Election.



For those who haven’t already voted early or via absentee, below is a rundown of some of the proposals of interest to local voters, along with links to access the full ballot description.



Note: Some proposals encompass more than one county.





Livingston County –



Village of Pinckney Police Department Millage; Brighton Area Schools Bond Proposal; Hartland Consolidated Schools Sinking Fund Millage; Howell Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal and separate Operating Millage Proposal; Linden Schools Sinking Fund Millage; and Mott Community College Millage Renewal.

Livingston





Oakland County –



Detroit Zoo Millage Renewal; Southeast Michigan Public Historic Museum Authority Millage; Novi Capital Improvements Millage; Commerce Township Pathway Bond and Millage; Highland Township Fire Department Millage Renewal; Lyon Township Library Millage; Oakland Township Parks and Recreation Millage Renewal; Mott Community College Millage Renewal; Schoolcraft Community College Operating Millage Renewal; Milford Charter Amendment; and Holly Area Schools Safety, Security, and School Improvement Bond.

Oakland





Washtenaw County –



Proposal to Amend Dexter City Charter; Northfield Township Fire Service and Medical Rescue Millage; Scio Township Road, Bridge, and Culvert Improvement Millage; Saline Area Fire Authority Millage; and Schoolcraft Community College Operating Millage Renewal.

Washtenaw





Genesee County -



Genesee County Health Care Services Millage Renewal; Genesee County Animal Control Shelter Millage Renewal; Fenton Township Trash Collection Assessment Renewal; Mundy Township Fire Protection Services Special Assessment and Mosquito Abatement Special Assessment; special assessments for fire protection services and mosquito abatement in Mundy Township; City of Linden Mosquito Control Renewal; Linden Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage, and Mott Community College Millage Renewal.

Genesee





Ingham County –



Dansville Schools, Holt Public Schools, and Perry Public Schools all have operating millage renewals.

Ingham





Shiawassee County –



Senior Citizen Services Millage Renewal, City of Owosso Parks Millage, and Owosso Township Millage to support Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency Funding.

Shiawassee





Jackson County -



Jackson County Central Dispatch Proposal for 911 System Funding.

Jackson





Voters can find out what’s on their personalized ballot via the Michigan Voter Information Center. That link is provided.