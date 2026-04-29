Statewide Ballot Effort Underway To Get Big Money Out Of Politics

April 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / Public News Service / News@whmi.com





A new push to limit corporate money in Michigan politics appears to be gaining traction.



According to a survey commissioned by supporters of the proposal, there’s strong bipartisan support for restricting political contributions from regulated monopolies and companies seeking government contracts.



Supporters say the measure would increase transparency and reduce “pay-to-play” politics - where political donations can influence government decisions.



Christy McGillivray leads Voters Not Politicians and says the response from voters has been consistent across the political spectrum. She said "It's wildly popular. We are on track to meet our goal, and the bipartisan support is amazing with voters. Voters, regardless of political party, are furious about how money's corrupted politics."



Organizers must get nearly 360,000 valid signatures by May 27th to qualify for the ballot, aiming for closer to 450,000 to account for rejected entries.



Critics of the proposal say even with limits in place, money will still find its way into politics - just through different, and sometimes harder-to-track, channels.



However, backers contend the effort is about fairness - arguing many Michiganders feel their voices are being overshadowed by big money in Lansing.



McGillivray said the issue comes down to who lawmakers are ultimately responding to. She said "Nothing in Lansing is changing, and they're not being held accountable because fundamentally, the money in Lansing is what lawmakers are answering to instead of their constituents. And when that happens, that means people start losing faith in democracy."



Supporters say the proposal could help rebuild trust in government by increasing transparency and making sure elected leaders answer to voters, not big donors.