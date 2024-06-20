Balloonfest Offers New Sights, Sounds

June 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The unofficial official start to this year's Balloonfest held out at Howell High School Wednesday night.



"We've got some special shape balloons going up this year, which we have not had in the past," says Balloonfest Chairman Jake Andrews. "We're actually going to be joined by 'Sammy the Seal' and 'Chris P. Bacon,' a few different special shapes that are going to inflate in the field after everyone takes off and just kind of show off for the crowd, which I think will be really neat."



Andrews says this year's festival features a couple of new musical acts as well.



Wednesday's kickoff event was mainly for the media, Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, members and sponsors.



Officials are expecting tens of thousands of attendees if the weather holds out.



The 39th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest runs June 28-30.



WHMI will be out live with the Box That Rocks all weekend long.



Click the link below for a schedule of events.