Volunteers Sought For Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

June 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Organizers are putting out the call for volunteers for this year’s upcoming Michigan Challenge Balloonfest and an associated fundraiser.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for Balloonfest next Friday, Saturday and Sunday; as well as the Balloons & Brews Fantasy of Lights fundraiser next Saturday.



A give-back program pays $7 an hour to each volunteer to an organization of their choice. The give-back program is only available for Balloonfest and not the Balloons & Brews Fundraiser.



There are said to be many areas still needing assistance including set-up, parking and the hospitality booth among others. A link is provided.