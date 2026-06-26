41st Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest Floats Into Town

June 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 41st Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest floats into town this weekend and organizers say “once again the skies over Howell will fill with color, excitement, and a little bit of magic”.



The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is a premier summertime event- offering entertainment all weekend and bringing visitors from near and far. It’s hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce and held on the grounds of the Howell High School complex.



Carnival rides, kid attractions, food court, family fun tent, entertainment, fireworks at dusk Friday, the always-popular balloon launches, fly-ins, and the big balloon glow Saturday night.



There’s also a new community breakfast Sunday morning, benefiting Gleaner’s Food Bank. “Enjoy all you can eat Flying Pancakes served with a show! Chris Cakes is a World Record-holding Flapjack Flipping team”.



For those who might not be familiar – the Michigan Challenge is actually the world championship of hot air ballooning. While there are mass launches, weather permitting, balloon rides are not available during the event since the pilots are competing.



Attendees are encouraged to download the app for everything Balloonfest and real-time updates all weekend long.



The festival runs from 2 to 11pm Friday, 8am to 11pm Saturday, and 7:30am to 9pm Sunday.



Admission is $5 per person, per day. Parking is free, with shuttles available.



Complete information is in the provided link.



Don't forget to stop by the WHMI Box that Rocks - staff and your favorite personalities will be out all weekend long! :)