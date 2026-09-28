Local Kids Advance In Stan Lee's "Super Kid" Contest

September 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Owosso high schooler and Commerce Elementary student are still in the running in the 2026 Stan Lee’s Super Kid competition.



14-year-old Jacob Baillie is a freshman at Owosso High School and 8-year-old David Sanders from Commerce both advanced to the Top 15 round.



Voting for this round runs through October 1st. There is one free vote every day.



Links to vote for Baillie and Sanders are provided.



For the big competition, the website states “Two kids will have their real-world heroics transformed into superhero identities. One will be voted as our champion, take home $25,000, and star in their own limited-edition comic book. The other will be hand-selected by the Stan Lee Universe team to appear in the comic book alongside the champion”.