"An Evening With Mark Twain" In Downtown Brighton February 7th & 8th

January 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tickets are still on sale for two upcoming performances and theater productions in downtown Brighton.



Pat Tucker returns to portray his look-alike twin, Mark Twain with his “Live” performance at the CoBACH Center next to the Millpond in downtown Brighton on Saturday, February 7th at 6pm and Sunday, February 8th at 2pm.



Organizers say “Don’t miss this opportunity to experience an enjoyable downtown Brighton theatre experience. The CoBACH Center is an intimate setting for this special stage production. Mark Twain’s style of humor and satire will create an enjoyable event”.



Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event for $10 or online at brightonareahistorical.com.



In the case of any inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for February 14th and 15th at the same times.



More information is available in the provided link.