BAHS Hosts Santa Meet-and-Greet Dec. 10 at Lyon Schoolhouse

December 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Families are invited to participate in the Christmas celebration and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Sunday at the Lyon Schoolhouse.



On Sunday, December 10th from 1-4pm, guests are invited to the festive event being held at the historic one-room Lyon Schoolhouse, located off Buno Road in Brighton Township.



The Brighton Area Historical Society is ready to host the annual children's event following a three-year absence, due to Covid.



The Lyon Schoolhouse was built in 1885 and provides a festive setting for families to enjoy cookies, crafts, along with photos and one-on-one time with Santa. Guests are asked to please bring their own camera for photos.



The classic old style schoolhouse will be traditionally decorated reminiscent of scenes in Currier and Ives holiday scenes. Guests can pull the long rope and ring the bell located in the cupola on the roof of the historic building.



Each child will receive a large candy cane at the event and homemade cookies will be provided.



More information on the event can be found at the provided link.