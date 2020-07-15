BAFD Among Recipients Of COVID-Related Grants

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County fire department is one of just four in Michigan to receive federal funding under a program designed to help cover costs COVID-19 related costs.



The fourth round of supplemental funding from the Department of Homeland Security's 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program was announced last week, with the Brighton Area Fire Department listed as one of the recipients. Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian says they received just over $7,250 for reimbursement related to purchasing personal protection equipment for COVID-19 response.



Other Michigan departments receiving funds included Coldwater, Marysville and Springfield Township. The program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration. The money is part of the federal CARES Act, passed by Congress earlier this year in response to the pandemic and its associated costs.