Brighton Fire Chiefs Receive National Recognition At 150th-Anniversary Open House

October 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The outgoing and incoming chiefs of the Brighton Area Fire Authority received national recognition during the department’s 150th-anniversary open house this past weekend.



The Dryer Vent Safety Council presented its Distinguished Achievement Award to two Michigan fire officials whose code-development work placed clothes dryer maintenance requirements into the International Fire Code - longtime retiring Chief Mike O’Brian and incoming Chief Richard Boisvert.



The Dryer Vent Safety Council promotes clothes dryer exhaust safety through education, guidance, and recognition of fire-safety leadership.



The Council said in 2018, while serving as the authority’s fire marshal and representing the Michigan Fire Inspector’s Society, Boisvert proposed clothes dryer installation and maintenance requirements to the International Code Council.



O’Brian, representing the ICC Fire Code Action Committee, carried revised language that created a dedicated Section 610, Clothes Dryer Exhaust Systems.



The Council is also coordinating an industry fundraiser supporting dryer fire prevention education through the Brighton Area Fire Authority.



The Dryer Vent Safety Council’s Distinguished Achievement Awards were presented by two local industry professionals: Scott Thomas of Brighton, Field Training Manager for Dryer Vent Wizard International, and Tim Reiher of South Lyon, owner of Clean & Green Dryer Vent Experts.



More information in the attachment.



Main Photo (left to right): Scott Thomas, Chief Richard Boisvert, Tim Reiher, and Chief Michael O’Brian.



Open House photos: BAFA