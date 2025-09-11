BAFA Holding 24th 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

September 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Area Fire Authority is holding a memorial service on the 24th anniversary of 9/11.



Greg Mowbray, Brighton Fire Authority Chief of Training, said the remembrance ceremony starts at 7 p.m. at their headquarters and runs for an hour.



“We took an oath 24 years ago that we would never forget all the emergency responders that we lost that day and continue to lose from the 9/11 illness,” he said.



This is the 24th year the department is holding the event. They erected a memorial, including a section of steel from the World Trade Center, on the 10th anniversary. There will be several speakers, a moment of remembrance and a wreath laid at the memorial. Attendees will also have time for self-reflection.



The attacks led to the death of 2,977 people, with 2,753 killed at the World Trade Center, 184 at the Pentagon and 40 in Pennsylvania. 42 of those people had ties to Michigan. First responders continue to have health complications after being exposed to hazardous materials, such as asbestos, while conducting rescues, putting out fires and recovering bodies.



(photo credit: Brighton Area Fire Authority via Facebook)