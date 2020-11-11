BAFA's Chief Of Training Scores High Marks In Leadership Course

November 11, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Fire Authority’s Chief of Training has finished near the top of intense firefighting leadership course.



Greg Mowbray, BAFA Chief of Training recently graduated second out of 46 in his class for Fire Staff and Command at Eastern Michigan University. The program is known for being the gold standard for leadership development and provides the baseline for executive credentials in Michigan’s Fire Service.



As part of the program, Mowbray completed one week of classroom activities each month for the last 10 months. The program takes a deep dive into studies of financial management, organizational leadership, communication, and human resource leadership. Each participant also completes their own in-depth study and a final capstone project. Chief Mowbray did his on the use of live fire training in baseline firefighter education.



In a release from BAFA, BAFA Fire Chief Mike O’Brian said they all proud of Chief Mowbray and the effort he put into the program. O’Brian said it’s not an easy program that Mowbray completed, let alone going through it while working through the pandemic.



Mowbray has been with BAFA for 24 years, has led the County’s Fire Academy for 10, and was promoted to Chief of Training in 2019.