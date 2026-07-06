Backyard Chickens At Brighton District Library

July 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A program on backyard chickens is coming to the Brighton District Library.



Join Jenny of MSU Extension this Wednesday, July 8th from 2 to 3pm for a crash course on backyard chickens.



The City of Brighton now allows residents to keep chickens, with a permit required.



MSU Extension is Michigan State University’s outreach, community-based network. It has been a part of Michigan communities for more than 100 years, having started in 1907, when MSU hired its first field agent to share farm knowledge with local growers. “ Whether it’s through a local class, a phone call, or a trusted online guide, MSU Extension works alongside people in every Michigan county to help them live and work better”.



The program is for all ages with no registration required.



Call 810-229-6571 or visit the provided link for more information.