25 Years Of Backpacks For Kids: A Community Tradition Built On Caring

July 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As LESA’s Backpacks for Kids project celebrates its 25th anniversary, the agency is recognizing not only the program's milestone but also the “incredible community that has made it possible for the past quarter century”.



The project provides free school supplies and backpacks to Livingston County students whose families may be experiencing financial hardship.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency has put together a feature on the history of the community-wide effort. It’s described as a “look back at how a simple idea grew into a community tradition through the generosity of local residents, businesses, schools, volunteers, and organizations”. That release is attached.



Donations for the 2026 Backpacks for Kids Project will be accepted through July 30th at the Livingston ESA Education Center, located at 1425 W. Grand River in Howell between 8am and 4pm Monday through Thursday. Additional drop-off locations can be found on the Livingston ESA website.



One of the project’s signature events, the annual Stuff the Bus drive, will take place on Friday, July 31st from 10am to 2pm at the Howell Walmart. A Livingston ESA school bus will be parked outside the store, where shoppers can donate school supplies or backpacks while shopping.



The annual backpack distribution event will once again be held as a drive-thru event on August 6th at each of the five Livingston County school districts.



Pictured bottom from left: Schutz, Paulsen, Tognetti