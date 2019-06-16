School Supplies/Backpacks Being Collected For Annual Distribution

June 16, 2019

Kids may be enjoying summer vacation with little to no though of the coming school year, but organizers of an annual campaign are already in back-to-school mode.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is now collecting donations for their 18th annual Backpacks for Kids event. Backpacks and school supplies appropriate for all age levels between pre-school and high school are being accepted. Robin Schutz, Coordinator for Great Start Livingston, said they are starting things a little earlier and moving up the delivery date of the backpacks this year because many local school districts are beginning the 2019-2020 school year earlier than usual. The distribution date is scheduled for August 8th and will again coincide with the Connect for Kids event. Schutz said this year the students can visit the Howell Literacy Bus and take part in activities while parents gather valuable resources from community vendors.



Items and monetary donations can be dropped off at the LESA building, located at 1425 West Grand River Avenue, in Howell, between 8am and 4pm all summer. A complete list of donation sites can be found on their website, a link for which is posted below. More information can also be obtained by calling (517) 540-6802. (MK/JK)