"Backpacks For Kids" Collection Events To Be Held Friday

July 30, 2019

Two school supply collection events are planned this Friday to help local families in need.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) is gearing up for the 18th annual Backpacks for Kids Project, with a goal to provide Livingston County students whose families are experiencing financial difficulties with basic school supplies at no cost. In preparation of The Backpacks for Kids/Connect for Kids event, which will be held Thursday, August 8th, there will be two opportunities for community members to make school supply or monetary donations this Friday.



A Stuff the Bus event will be held at the Howell Walmart, with a LESA bus present from 10am to 2pm, and families who are shopping for school supplies can pick up extra and donate them to the campaign by dropping them off at the bus on their way out. Also on Friday, from 4 to 8pm, the Michigan State Police Brighton Post is hosting the Stuff the Blue Goose event at the Fowlerville Walmart to collect donations.



Community members can also drop off donations at LESA’s Education Center, located at 1425 West Grand River Avenue in Howell, between the hours of 7:30am and 4pm, Monday through Thursday.



Robin Schutz, Coordinator for Great Start Livingston says last year, approximately $15,000 in monetary and school supply donations helped LESA distribute over 1,000 backpacks to students from Preschool through 12th Grade. She tells WHMI the goal this year is to again distribute 1,000 backpacks full of basic school supplies for Livingston County students whose families may be experiencing financial difficulties.



More information about additional drop off locations and donation details can be found at the link below.(DK)