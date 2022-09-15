Backpacks For Kids A Success

September 15, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Over 1,350 students in Livingston County began this school year ready for success.



Each year, community members donate backpacks and basic school supplies as part of Livingston ESA’s Backpacks for Kids Campaign to help families in need. Superintendent for Livingston ESA Dr. Michael Hubert says that it makes a difference for the students returning to school and it helps the families to feel the support from the community.



Over $35,000 in school supplies and backpacks were donated to the Backpacks for Kids campaign. Over 45 local businesses and about 90 people from community agencies, businesses and local school districts helped organize school supplies and distribute backpacks to the students.



General Motors Professional Managers Network held its First Annual Golf Outing which raised more than $5,300. The Livingston ESA is a service agency specializing in education. They provide special education and early childhood career development to the public and private schools in Livingston County.