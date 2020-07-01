Backlot Drive-In Movie Showings Sell Out Quick

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A plan to create a drive-in movie experience in Downtown Howell has proven to be a hit.



Tyler DePerro, the owner of the Historic Howell Theater, announced a Backlot Drive-In movie experience for the weekend of July 10th through the 12th with showings of “Back To The Future” to celebrate its 35th anniversary. But a check of the website shows all three shows are completely sold out.



The plan will allow ten cars each night to watch the movie on a projection screen set up behind the theater. Attendees will watch the movie from their vehicle while listening through their FM radio. Concessions can be purchased in advance at the theater’s online store or during the movie on the theater’s website, or by phone, and will then be delivered to patron’s cars.



DePerro says a showing is planned the following weekend. How To Train Your Dragon Hidden World will be featured on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. DePerro says they plan on showing a different movie every week in the backlot and hopefully they’ll be opening the theater soon but do not have a firm date yet.