“Back To The Bricks” Tune Up Party Rolls Into Downtown Owosso Thursday

July 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Downtown Owosso will welcome hundreds of classic, custom, and collector vehicles this Thursday, July 30th as the “Back to the Bricks” Tune-Up Party rolls into the heart of the community.



The free, rain-or-shine event will run from 4 to 8pm and will be centered around the NCG Cinema parking lot and adjacent streets south of Main Street.



The Owosso stop is the second event in the 2026 Back to the Bricks Tune-Up Party schedule, which will visit six Michigan communities over two weeks.



The evening will feature DJ Scott Kuhl, food trucks, official Back to the Bricks merchandise, a charity 50/50 drawing and a chance to receive one of 250 collector T-shirts featuring a design unique to the Owosso event.



The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is serving as the local organizing partner for the Owosso stop, working with Back to the Bricks, the City of Owosso and downtown partners on event logistics, business outreach and promotion.



Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jordan Hankwitz said “This is an opportunity to introduce thousands of visitors to everything Downtown Owosso has to offer. We want people to enjoy the cars, but we also want them to explore downtown, grab dinner, visit our local shops and attractions, and experience a full summer evening in Owosso.”



The Tune-Up Party will take place alongside several other free downtown activities.



About a quarter-mile downstream along the scenic Shiawassee River, the Owosso Farmers Market’s Moonlight Market will run from 5:30 to 8:30pm at Curwood Castle Park featuring artisan vendors, food, treats, family activities, and more.



Nearby, the 2026 Summer Concert Series will feature Midday Sun from 7 to 9pm at the Mitchell Amphitheater. Midday Sun is an indie rock band from Mid-Michigan featuring original music and selections from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, along with pop favorites.



The free Summer Concert Series is presented by the Cook Family Foundation, City of Owosso Parks & Recreation Commission, Owosso Main Street & DDA, and the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.



Visitors can also stop at the Shiawassee Arts Center to explore its special Year of the Nonprofit exhibition, on view through August 29th. Through photographs, storyboards, memorabilia and personal stories, the exhibition shares the visual histories of 11 Shiawassee County nonprofit organizations, including the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. The exhibit celebrates the organizations, volunteers and community members whose service helps make Shiawassee County a better place to live, work, and thrive. The Year of the Nonprofit campaign and exhibition are sponsored by the Cook Family Foundation.



Organizers say “Together, the events will create a connected evening of classic cars, local shopping, food, vendors, community history, family activities and live music throughout Downtown Owosso”.



Vehicle pre-registration is not required to participate in the Tune-Up Party, but registration is required to be eligible for the collector T-shirt and prize drawings. Vehicle parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and is not guaranteed through registration.



If people are intending to bring a vehicle, they are being asked to line up on Jerome Street east of the Movie Theater. Signage will be posted.



Participants can register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNcxwYoVUq5IiHISrV5CrSeDjTZ_0BI3Ths4FqGc_cz725Ag/viewform



A digital map showing the Back to the Bricks event footprint, participating businesses and attractions, and a walking route connecting the evening’s activities is available at: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1Fr44GV_9I18cwMRN36DDC4uOC-FbrZI&usp=sharing



Visitors should expect temporary street closures and traffic changes south of Main Street during the event. Additional parking, traffic and event information will be released through the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Owosso and Owosso Farmers Market social media pages before July 30th.





EVENT AT A GLANCE



Back to the Bricks Tune-Up Party (https://backtothebricks.org/tuneup2026)

Thursday, July 30

4 to 8 p.m.

NCG Cinema parking lot and adjacent streets south of Main Street

Free and open to the public

Rain or shine



Moonlight Market (https://downtownowossofarmersmarket.com/moonlight-market)

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Curwood Castle Park



2026 Summer Concert Series featuring Midday Sun (https://downtownowosso.org/event/2026-summer-concert-series/2026-08-06)

7 to 9 p.m.

Mitchell Amphitheater

Free and open to the public



Year of the Nonprofit Exhibition

Shiawassee Arts Center (https://shiawasseearts.org)

On view through August 29

Free and open to the public



ABOUT BACK TO THE BRICKS

Back to the Bricks produces family-friendly automotive events celebrating Michigan’s automotive heritage while creating a positive economic impact in host communities. Additional information is available at https://backtothebricks.org/.



ABOUT THE SHIAWASSEE REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Founded in 1902, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce connects leaders and supports entrepreneurs so that together, we build an extraordinary Shiawassee region. The Chamber brings business and community leaders together, supports entrepreneurship and business growth, and promotes the region as a place to live, work and invest. Learn more at https://www.shiawasseechamber.org/.



An event poster and flyer with a map are attached, and links are provided.