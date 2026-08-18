Back To School Wednesday For Some Local Students

August 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s back to school time for some Livingston County students this week.



The earliest start date is this Wednesday, August 19th for students in Howell Public Schools and Hartland Consolidated Schools.



Pinckney Community Schools and Fowlerville Community Schools begin their new academic years on Monday, August 24th.



Finally, classes resume for Brighton Area Schools following the Labor Day holiday on Tuesday, September 8th.