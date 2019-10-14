Baby Fair Will Offer Tips, Information For New & Expecting Parents

October 14, 2019

An upcoming event will help set up parents and expecting parents of newborns with the support and information to help keep their families healthy and safe.



The 5th annual Livingston County Baby Fair is coming this Saturday, October 19th from 9am until noon at the Livingston Educational Service Agency building in Howell. Previously known as the Community Baby Shower, the organizers from LACASA changed the name to better reflect what the event is.



Attendees can visit informational booths and earn raffle tickets, learn about baby and toddler safety, get helpful parenting tips, discover local resources and programs, and attend workshops. Guests will also have opportunities to receive giveaways and win prizes. The event is put on by LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and the Great Start Collaborative of Livingston County. The LESA building, where the event will be held, is located at 1425 west Grand River Avenue.



For more information, contact the CAP Council at 517.548.1350, email capcouncil@lacasacenter.org or visit the link below.